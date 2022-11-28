Dafra anticipated the arrival of the scooter in the country Cruisym 300. Expected to land in the first quarter of 2023, the model is already available at the brand’s dealerships.

The Cruisym 300 is a partnership between Dafra and Taiwanese brand Sym. The model has a modern design, with full-LED lighting, two-position adjustable windshield, retractable pillion pedals and rear suspension with shock absorber adjustments. Under the seat, the storage space can accommodate up to two helmets.

Dafra’s new scooter is powered by a 278.3-cylinder single-cylinder engine, which yields 27 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 2.79 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm.

The Cruisym 300 is equipped with 14-inch wheels at the front and 13-inch wheels at the rear, with tires measuring 120/70 and 140/60, respectively. The brakes have the ABS system and provide greater safety when driving the scooter.