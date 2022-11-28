Wednesday, November 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weapons | The United States has approved an arms sale to Finland worth more than 300 million euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 28, 2022
in World Europe
0

DSCA, which is responsible for US arms sales abroad, informs that Finland has offered to buy, among other things, missiles.

United States has approved a possible arms sale to Finland of 323 million dollars, or about 310 million euros. About that report DSCA, the agency responsible for US arms sales abroad.

According to the press release, Finland has offered to buy 40 AIM-9X Block II missiles and 48 AGM-154 JSOW cruise bombs. The weapons are intended to be used in the fighter aircraft of the Defense Forces.

According to the press release, the deal will develop Finland’s performance in air combat weapons and air-to-ground weapons, and strengthen US relations in the Nordic countries.

#Weapons #United #States #approved #arms #sale #Finland #worth #million #euros

See also  Bumping Sweden's new gold boy jokes about the king: "Say Walter wants a call"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mauna Loa volcano erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.