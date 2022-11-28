Weapons | The United States has approved an arms sale to Finland worth more than 300 million euros

DSCA, which is responsible for US arms sales abroad, informs that Finland has offered to buy, among other things, missiles.

United States has approved a possible arms sale to Finland of 323 million dollars, or about 310 million euros. About that report DSCA, the agency responsible for US arms sales abroad.

According to the press release, Finland has offered to buy 40 AIM-9X Block II missiles and 48 AGM-154 JSOW cruise bombs. The weapons are intended to be used in the fighter aircraft of the Defense Forces.

According to the press release, the deal will develop Finland’s performance in air combat weapons and air-to-ground weapons, and strengthen US relations in the Nordic countries.