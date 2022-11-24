In his last weekend as a Formula 1 driver, Sebastian Vettel he certainly showed flashes of his crystalline talent in qualifying in Abu Dhabi, when he managed to bring his Aston Martin up to Q3 and ninth on the starting grid. In the first part of the race, the German seemed to keep up with the Alpine of Ocon who preceded him, but the team’s decision to opt for the single stop it penalized him in the long term, making him finish tenth and in the points only due to the withdrawal in the final stages of Lewis Hamilton. In fact, the four-time world champion was preceded by both teammate Lance Stroll and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, who were behind him in the initial parts of the grand prix. Thus the result obtained in Abu Dhabi, theAston Martin failed to secure sixth place in the constructors’ championshipfinishing equal to 55 with Alfa Romeo Sauber, which preceded it for the best position in the race of the season (Bottas fifth at Imola against the three sixth places of the British team).

The Pope by Sebastian Vettel Norberthe didn’t hesitate to comment on what happened in his son’s last race: “It was a strategic disaster. They lost twelve million! Seb wasn’t fast enough on the old tyres. He was seven tenths behind Ricciardo, with Stroll coming up behind him on fresh tyres. He had to be patient for a moment until Seb ran out of tires and only then would Stroll have to pass both of them. This way they would have had one more point, which meant 12 million more.”, observed the German, in reference to the monetary distance between sixth and seventh position in the constructors’ standings. In the interview given to SkyNorbert Vettel then concluded with a bitter joke: “Aston Martin tactics? Sometimes I think that from the tablet I could have made them better“.