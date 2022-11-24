Escorted by police from the field, suspicion of corruption and mercy for Sergio Ramos: this is arbitrator Janny Sikazwe

The Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe carries a controversial past. He once controversially granted ‘mercy’ to Sergio Ramos, but he became especially notorious for blowing off a duel after 85 minutes in the Africa Cup. Today he whistles the World Cup match between Belgium and Canada. “God told me to end that game.”