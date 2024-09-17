Immediate hospitalization

There was great apprehension within the Perez family in the last hours, immediately after the conclusion of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. Antonio Perez GaribaySergio’s father and a great sponsor of his son throughout his career, was in fact hospitalized after a pre-heart attack. Perez Sr., who also served as a member of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies from 2021 to 2024, was reportedly found unconscious in the bathroom of his home in Mexico City, according to Mexican media reports.

The illness after Checo’s accident

The paramedics were immediately alerted and Antonio Pérez was rescued by the Mexican Red Crossbeing promptly transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary medical assistance. According to information released by his public relations department, the father of the Red Bull driver suffered a pre-heart attack on the morning of Sunday, September 15immediately after the accident that happened to his soncame into contact with Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari during the closing stages of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Conditions improving

The statement also released a photograph showing Pérez Garibay on a hospital stretcher receiving the necessary attention from doctors. The same statement also confirmed that The Mexican politician and businessman is recovering excellently. Numerous messages have arrived on Checo’s father’s social media channels wishing the 65-year-old from Guadalajara a speedy recovery.