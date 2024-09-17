Pokémon Violet is now on promotion via Amazon Italy. Today’s offers guarantee us a 26% discount compared to the median price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.

From the shipping Amazon deals with this product, which also reports that it is not the lowest price ever for the platform but the difference is only €2; we point out that the median price according to e-commerce is €49.90.