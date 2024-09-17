Pokémon Violet is now on promotion via Amazon Italy. Today’s offers guarantee us a 26% discount compared to the median price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
From the shipping Amazon deals with this product, which also reports that it is not the lowest price ever for the platform but the difference is only €2; we point out that the median price according to e-commerce is €49.90.
What does Pokémon Violet offer?
Pokémon Violet is one of the two games in the main Pokémon series most recent and for the first time for the saga introduces a real open map completely explorable without limitations. It allows you to face different plots in free order and capture many pokémon. We can use the legendary to run, travel on water, climb and glide.
Pokémon Violet proposes the classic combat system of the sagaclassic turn-based, with the new teracrystallization function, which changes the appearance of the Pokémon as well as its type.
#Pokémon #Violet #Nintendo #Switch #sale #Amazon #Italy #great #price
Leave a Reply