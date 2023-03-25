The Sharjah Private Education Authority has announced the details of the school calendar for the next three years 2023-2024, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026, for the various curricula, whether their academic year begins in August or April.

In detail, the Authority stated that with regard to the school calendar for schools whose academic year begins in August, the next academic year 2023-2024 will start on August 28, while the winter vacation will begin on December 18, and students will return to work on January 2, which will last for two weeks, and the spring break will begin on December 1. April and continues until April 15 for two weeks as well, and the academic year ends July 4 and summer vacation begins July 8 and lasts for 7 weeks.

As for the academic year 2024-2025, it begins on August 26, 2024, and the winter vacation begins on December 23 of the same year and ends on January 6, 2025 with a return to school classes, while the spring vacation begins on March 24 and lasts for two weeks until April 7, 2025, then the academic year ends on July 3 and begins Summer vacation July 7, 2025 and will last for 7 weeks.

The authority stated that with regard to the academic year 2025-2026, the academic year will start earlier than the two years preceding it – that is, on August 25, 2025, and the winter vacation begins on December 22, 2025, and lasts two weeks until the return on January 5, 2026, while the spring vacation begins on March 23 and lasts for a period of two weeks. Only a week, provided that students return from it on March 30, then the academic year ends and summer vacation begins on July 2, 2026.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority pointed out that with regard to the school calendar for schools whose academic year begins in April, the next year 2023-2024 will start on April 10, followed by the start of the summer vacation from July 23 to August 28 and will last for 8 weeks, then the winter vacation begins. December 18th and lasts two weeks until return from January 2nd, 2024, then the academic year ends March 21st, 2024, and spring break begins March 25th and lasts for 3 weeks.

She explained that the next academic year 2024-2025 starts on April 15, 2024, and the summer vacation begins on July 8, 2024 and lasts 7 weeks until August 26, then the winter vacation begins on December 23 and lasts two weeks until returning from it on January 6, 2025, while the academic year ends on March 20 and the spring vacation begins. March 24, 2025 and will last for 3 weeks.

The authority indicated that the academic year 2025-2026 will start on April 7, 2025, and the summer vacation begins on July 7 for a period of 7 weeks until August 25, while the winter vacation begins on December 22, provided that students return to work on January 5, 2026, then the academic year ends on March 19, 2026 and continues. Spring break for two weeks, while the academic year 2026-2027 starts early on March 30, 2026, and summer vacation July 6 of the same year.