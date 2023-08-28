Dacia, on the occasion of the launch of the new line-up, presented the feature Pack Sleep as part of its InNature range of accessories. It is a system that allows you to transform Jogger, both in the 5-seater and 7-seater versions, in a real motorhome: thanks to an ingenious work of hinges, in fact, the wooden structure specifically designed to adapt to the dimensions of the Jogger boot opens in less than 2 minutes, forming a large double bed complete with mattress.

A bedroom

This bed takes up the entire rear of the car, extending from the front seat backrest to the boot lid, passing over the folded second row bench seat (on the 7-seater version of the Jogger, the third row must also be folded away). The resulting sleeping space is particularly generous, with a length of 190 cm and a width of up to 130 cm, offering a height of at least 60 cm. When the Pack Sleep structure is closed in the trunk of the Jogger, one is still available cargo space of 220 litres.

Lightweight accessory

The clever engineering of the wooden structure allows access to the trunk area at any time, both when the Pack Sleep is closed and when it is open. The structure remains completely hidden when the luggage cover is closed. In addition, the storage area of ​​​​the Pack Sleep structure can be folded backwards, creating a flat surface which allows, for example, to have a meal comfortably inside the car thanks to the open tailgate of the Jogger. The structure of Pack Sleep weighs only 50 kg and is easily removable from the car. It can be mounted on all Jogger models and can be customized with additional accessories to improve comfort during use.

There is also a tent

And that’s not all. In fact, it is also possible to connect an awning to the tailgate, thus creating a large living space in the rear of the vehicle that can accommodate up to 3 people. There curtain, made of waterproof fabric and easy to carry thanks to the special bag, measures 560 cm in length, 220 cm in width and has a height of 170 cm. This accessory allows you to transform the vehicle into a real base camp for excursions or overnight stays in nature. The Sleep Pack is available at all versions and setups of Jogger and costs 1,500 euros if ordered together with a new Jogger, while the price rises to 1,990 euros if purchased as an accessory to be adapted to an already purchased vehicle.