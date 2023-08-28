Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2023 – 8:55 am

Almost ten days after being attacked in a condominium in the neighborhood of Ponta Negra, in Manaus (AM), nanny Cláudia Gonzaga says she feels humiliated. “I only felt it when she pushed me. She was already hitting me. I didn’t have a chance to defend myself. I feel humiliated,” she told the show Fantasticfrom TV Globo, on Sunday, 27.

The aggressors – Physical Education teacher Jussana Machado and her husband, Raimundo Machado, who is a civil police officer – are under arrest.

The theme gained repercussions due to the dissemination of images from the condominium’s security cameras. Claudia is punched by Jussana while she is watched by her husband. On the ground, she manages to get up at one point and asks for help. Shortly after, Ygor arrives and is already attacked by Raimundo. In the fight, Jussana shoots the lawyer, but hits the ground where Ygor was lying – he is injured by the shrapnel.

Cláudia is the babysitter of the son of lawyer Ygor Colares, who lives in the condominium where it all happened. The disagreements began in July, according to the lawyer. “They came to me because Claudia was gossiping about them in the condominium. They were pissed off, hoping I was going to fire her.”

Images obtained by the TV Globo program showed an episode in which Machado prevents the nanny from entering the same elevator as the couple. In the second episode, Jussana is caught pointing the finger at the nanny in a common area of ​​the condominium.

After the second episode, Ygor went to the police with Cláudia and filed a complaint for threatening, insulting and insulting the nanny. Upon learning of this from the lawyer, Jussana also registered a BO, claiming that she would have been threatened with death by Ygor.

Defense says shooting was unintentional

The aggressors’ defense denies that the motivation was due to prejudice and claims that the shot was not deliberate.

“The reason for the facts has nothing to do with discrimination. It was about this confusion that already existed between the two. Violence, in this case, it is unjustifiable, there is no justification for the way they acted. But the shooting was accidental”, says Arthur da Costa Ponte, lawyer for Raimundo and Jussana.