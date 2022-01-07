Dacia strengthens its position on the Italian market, showing once again its resilience and the ability to impose itself thanks to a philosophy that has been able to evolve over the years. To this was added the winning debut of Dacia Spring, the first electric of the Romanian brand that has managed to establish itself in a short time as one of the best-selling EVs. In our country, the brand controlled by the Renault Group obtained 61,691 registrations, improving by 16% compared to the previous year, with 57,456 units sold to individuals who earned the top 5 on the market where it represents 6.2% with an improvement of 0.7% compared to 2020. The launches carried out in the past months, including the renewal of Sandero, were also key to this result.

With 28,961 registrations in 2021, it was confirmed on the podium of sales to private customers, with 27,874 registrations and a second place in the B segment. Over 65% of Sandero sales are in the version Sandero Stepway. Last September the restyling of the Duster also debuted, which is in the Top 5 of cars sold to private customers, reaching the leadership of the private C segment with 24,593 registrations. Then, as previously mentioned, the debut of Spring also left its mark, with the first deliveries starting in the second half of 2021. In the year just ended, in Italy, over 7,400 Spring orders were registered, with 5,496 registrations. In addition to the models in the range, Dacia has once again confirmed itself as a leader in terms of alternative fueling thanks to its ECO-G engines: with more than 63% of sales made with bifuel petrol / LPG engines, Dacia is the market leader GPL with 36% of Market Share obtained thanks to Sandero’s first place (20,167) and Duster’s second place (18,491).

Now the brand looks to 2022, with the managing director Guido Tocci to take stock of the objectives: “I am confident that Dacia will maintain the same commercial dynamics also in 2022. The range will be enriched with the New Jogger and we have an important order book that we hope to be able to fulfill as soon as the semiconductor crisis begins to wane. Finally, our brand image is evolving thanks to the new logo and new visual identity, already present on a digital and communication level. The whole new brand identity will be progressively present in our sales network and in the cars over the course of 2022, to make Dacia even cooler. “