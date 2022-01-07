Athletic Club of Bilbao and Barcelona will reissue in San Mamés the last final of the

Copa del Rey in the round of 16 of the 2021/22 edition, while Betis and Sevilla will settle a tremendous derby at Benito Villamarín, after the draw held this Friday in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas (Madrid).

The two cup kings, whose last match ended in favor of the Barça team at La Cartuja in Seville, will face each other again, but this time in this round of eighths.

For Athletic this tie will be a kind of revenge with the Catalan team, since four of the last five finals played in recent years (2009, 2012, 2015 and 2021) have been lost against Barcelona, ​​which has agreed to these eighth after suffer to overcome Linares Deportivo, from Primera RFEF.

Other keys

Another exciting tie will be played by Betis and Sevilla, the two rivals from the Seville city that will face off at Benito Villamarín, in what will be the third time they have met in the Cup in recent years.

In the 2006/2007 season, in the quarterfinals, Sevilla eliminated Betis, as happened in the second round of the 2015/2016 campaign. This time the two are in an unbeatable sporting moment. Sevilla is second in the League and Betis third.

Real Madrid will return to the province of Alicante for the round of 16, but this time instead of going to Alcoyano they will visit Elche.

The white team already faced Elche twice in the Copa del Rey, although many years ago.

The first time in 1962 and the second in 1989, taking the tie both times. A high-level duel is the one that will be played in San Sebastián between Real Sociedad, winner of the Cup in the 2019/2020 season, and Atlético de Madrid, which has ten titles in its record and has played in nineteen finals.

This will be the tenth time that donostiarras and rojiblancos meet in the Copa del

King. The last time was in 1999, in the second round, and the tie was taken by Atlético, who previously, in 1987, could not win the final against the Madrid team.

Atlético Baleares, the only RFEF First team in the draw, has already eliminated in this

Cup to Calahorra and two First Teams, Getafe and Celta de Vigo. This time he will try to surprise a historic player in the competition, Valencia, who have lifted the trophy eight times and are wary of what they will find in this tie.

Lightning has rival

Falcao enters the party and is applauded.

The two teams from the Second Division in the draw, Girona and Sporting de Gijón, will host Rayo Vallecano and Cádiz in their respective stadiums, two teams that will not have an easy time reaching the quarterfinals due to the good performance they are giving. your rivals in the competition.

Thus, the lightning, with the Colombian Falcao garcia he will seek to advance to the quarterfinals if he gets rid of Girona.

The round of 16 is completed with the clash between Mallorca and Espanyol, who have not met in the Cup for ninety years.

More recently, this season in the League, the match was won by the Balearic team, which eliminated Eibar in the round of 32, while the Catalan team got rid of Ponferradina.

Eighth final pairings:

Atlético Baleares (1st RFEF) – Valencia (1st)

Girona (2nd) – Rayo Vallecano (1st)

Sporting Gijón (2nd) – Cádiz (1st)

Elche (1st) – Real Madrid (1st)

Real Sociedad (1st) – Atlético de Madrid (1st)

Betis (1st) – Sevilla (1st)

Athletic Club de Bilbao (1st) -Barcelona (1st)

Mallorca (1st) – Espanyol (1st)

The matches of the teams that do not have to play the Super Cup will be played on January 15 and 16, and for Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic they will be settled on January 18, 19 and 20.

EFE

