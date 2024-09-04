Dacia is preparing to be among the protagonists of the next Turin Motor Show, scheduled in the shadow of the Mole from 13 to 15 September. The Romanian brand will have its stand in Piazza Castello, where the entire range of the brand will be on display with the related updates. In particular, the spotlight will be on the new Duster and the new Spring, both protagonists of a renewal presented during the summer and ready to hit the road in the coming months.

Dacia news

Dacia’s presence in Turin will be a further opportunity to make the Italian public aware of the strong evolution that the brand is experiencing in recent years, offering new mobility solutions and products in line with current demands in terms of power and technology, quality and reliability. Products that adopt full hybrid propulsion, 48V mild hybrid, 100% electric or turbo LPG, the most popular of all. All this, always maintaining that unbeatable quality/price ratio for which it has become known in recent times.

New Duster

The new generation of Dacia Duster offers a completely new design, with a very vertical front, wheel arches with sharply chamfered edges, a large rear hatch, side windows that extend harmoniously from front to rear. Not only that: there is also a real belt that surrounds the entire vehicle, without interruption: the side protections of the lower part of the body continue on the iconic elements that convey the brand identity, and then go around the wheel arches which are, in turn, connected to the front and rear bumpers. New Duster is more robust and outdoor than ever. The engines focus on the full HYBRID 140 petrol 4-cylinder 1.6-liter 94 HP, two electric motors (a 49 HP engine and a high-voltage starter/generator) and an electrified automatic gearbox. The latter is equipped with 4 ratios for the internal combustion engine and another 2 for the electric one. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of clutch. Regenerative braking, combined with the high energy recovery capacity of the 1.2 kWh battery (230V) and the efficiency of the automatic gearbox, allows you to drive in the city up to 80% of the time in 100% electric mode, reducing consumption by 20% in mixed cycle and up to 40% in urban cycle. In addition, the engine always starts in 100% electric mode. And then there is the Duster TCe 130. This engine, which represents a first level of electrification, is an absolute first for DACIA. It combines a new-generation 1.2-liter 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine based on the Miller cycle with a 48V mild hybrid system.

And new Spring

New Dacia Spring will be available for the Italian market in the Expression and Extreme trims, with two engine options, 45 (available exclusively for the Expression) and 65 HP, with these powertrains that will be offered in both versions also for the Cargo and Business variants. As for the trims for private individuals, on the Expression trim we find Media Control as standard, the multimedia system that can be managed with the steering wheel controls that allows you to view multimedia information and phone calls on the digital dashboard. It is also equipped with Bluetooth connection and a USB port. Optional is the Media Na Live which is instead standard on Extreme. In this case we find a 10” touch screen that includes connected navigation for 8 years with real-time traffic info and always updated maps of Europe. It also allows you to wirelessly manage the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions. The Media Nav Live system is also equipped with two USB-C ports. The powertrain now consists of a 65 HP, 48 kW engine, already available on the base trim. The latter allows you to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 14 seconds and is combined with a 26.8 kWh battery that guarantees a range of over 220 km. A 45 HP (33 kW) engine is also available for the Expression trim. The new Dacia Spring is compatible with AC infrastructures up to 7 kW, taking 4 hours to recharge with a wallbox from 20 to 80%. The 30 kW charger is optional to go from 20 to 80% in 45 minutes. The renewed design expresses above all more robustness than in the past, with various stylistic features borrowed from the brand’s latest models and in particular from the new Duster. On the Spring we find two black bands, one at the front and one at the rear that recall each other, ideally uniting the tail to the front axle. Here we find the light clusters with Y-shaped light signature, crossed by specific opaque streaks in the rear. On the Extreme trim we then find stickers with modern graphics that help to accentuate its character.