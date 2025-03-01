Ryanair, the low -cost airline par excellence, has acquired a certain reputation of Not having the most comfortable seats on the market. The Irish company maximizes everything that can be space in its planes and that sometimes leaves peculiar scenes.

Therefore, there is a seat on Ryanair flights that is considered the worst of all, and the one that social media users They recommend avoiding at all costs.

It’s about seat 11Asince he is the only one of the ‘a’ who has no window. This site has become a recurring theme in social networks, where images of such a peculiar seat are shared.

The Irish company, which in its official profiles on social networks is usually shown acid and challenginghe has sometimes responded to these memes and comments.

Ryanair warns that all those clients who buy a place in the 11th for any of the flights They are previously warned that this seat does not have access to a window.

For the rest, they also answer with their usual sarcasm, sharing publications such as “We sell seats, do not windows” or “the windows are overvalued.”