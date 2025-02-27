Neither the Royal Botanical Garden nor the Fifth of Los Molinos: in this Madrid Park you can also enjoy the flowering of the almond trees

There are two places that come to mind when we talk about the flowering of almond trees in Madrid: The Royal Botanical Garden and the Fifth of the mills. Both places are the referents par excellence for all those who want to enjoy the natural show offered by these trees at the end of winter. However, this city has some less known corners but equally incredible where you can enjoy this phenomenon.

One of these places is the French garden, located at the southern end of the Retirement Park. Although the latter is known for its pond, monuments and vegetation, there are few people who know this enclave where they can admire the flowering of almond trees in a much quieter and less massive way. It is a remote area that offers a much more intimate experience without the need to leave the center of the city of Madrid.

In addition, the French garden has a relevant story and characteristics, providing its importance within the Retiro Park. If you like nature and enjoy the special corners of Madrid, you can not miss the flowering of almond trees in the French garden, a beautiful phenomenon that transforms this place into a landscape taken from a film.

A little of the Retiro Park





The Good Retiro Park, known as El Retiro, is located in Madrid and is recognized for being the lung of the city center. It is one of the most emblematic green areas with a wide variety of trees and gardens in its more than 100 hectares. In addition, this park has a great historical and cultural value, being formerly conceived as a real retirement for the enjoyment of the Spanish monarchy until later opened to the entire public and became a representative area of ​​the city.

This park contains a wide variety of landscapes and spectacular corners such as the Large pondhe Crystal Palace or the Paseo de las Statuas. In addition, its gardens host a large number of plant species, being some of them hundred.

However, retirement also has other less popular areas that offer a quiet and surrounded by nature. One of these hidden corners is the French garden, a small space full of beauty. It is an ideal place to enjoy the flowering of almond trees at the end of winter away from the noise despite being in the center of the city.

The story of the French garden

The French garden, located in the southern part of the Retiro Park and next to the Paseo de Fernán Núñez, is a small not very popular space that owes its name to the historical episode of the War of Independence, when Napoleonic troops used this place as a strategic point. With the passage of time, it became a garden with fruit trees where the almond tree stands out, this area has about 300 almond trees, providing an impressive flowering at the end of each winter.

In addition, a reconstruction of a Noria de Agua, Removal his past, when used to supply the water of the Royal Porcelain Factory of the Good Retiro.

The flowering of almond trees in the French garden





Every year, during the end of winter, the French garden transforms into a visual spectacle of colors thanks to the flowering of the almond trees. During this season, the trees are covered with flowers of a white and pink tone, leaving a landscape that seems taken from a picture. This event marks the beginning of spring, attracting visitors who want to enjoy this phenomenon in the city.

Unlike places better known as the fifth of the mills, where the flowering of the almond trees has large agglomerations of visitors, the French garden provides a more discreet location, allowing to enjoy this show in a more reposada way.

In addition, this place is perfect for photography lovers, offering a merger of colors in the center of the city of Madrid. If you want to enjoy this experience, you cannot miss the opportunity to visit this corner where the combination of nature, history and color becomes a space full of charm.

Tips for visiting flowering

Although visiting the French garden during the flowering of almond trees is a magical show, it is important that you take into account some tips so you can enjoy the experience better.

Some of these recommendations are:

Choose the best moment. The flowering of almond trees does not have a specific date, but depends on the climatic conditions of that moment. The most recommended that you consult the forecasts on flowering on both social networks and in blogs or web pages to see almond trees in full. You can also make your visit in the early hours of the morning or at sunset to enjoy the fusion of tones.

How to get there. The French garden is located in the Retiro Park, near the fallen angel door. Upon entering, you just have to follow the indications to the south and you will find it easily. To get to the park you can do it through public transport, using Metro line 2 that will take you to the retirement. There are also several nearby bus stops.

Get ready for the walk. The Retiro Park is of great extension and you can take advantage of your visit to walk around, with other points of interest you can explore. The most recommended that you wear comfortable footwear to walk through its great gardens and enjoy the environment.

Don’t forget to take pictures. The flowering of almondros offers a unique show worth photographing. Do not forget to take your camera or phone and capture that impressive stamp.