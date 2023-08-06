In ‘the most sustainable neighborhood in the Netherlands’, everyone secretly wants to have two cars in front of the door.

And we have yet another proof that hypocrisy reigns supreme when it comes to climate drama. In picturesque Rijswijk, the municipality planned to make the ‘Parkrijk’ district in Rijswijk Buiten ‘the most sustainable district in the Netherlands’. The theory was beautiful. People should go to work with shared cars, bicycles, public transport and even shared cargo bikes. But the reality is more stubborn. Residents are complaining bitterly.

1.34 parking spaces per house is not enough

At least, some of the residents. The district was built in two phases. At the start of construction in 2016, the standard of 2.0 parking spaces per house was still applied. People who live in this part of the neighborhood have no problems. However, in 2020, construction continued with the standard of 1.34 parking spaces per house. The complaints of people who live in this part of the neighborhood are sloshing against the rocks. The General Newspaper spoke to some local residents:

The parking spaces in front of the door are often still accessible during the day because many people work. But there is not enough space, especially in the evenings and weekends. In a neighborhood where both partners often have to work to pay a mortgage, it is almost impossible to assume that one car per household is sufficient. Local resident

Modern wage slave

The harsh reality of the modern wage slave: working in pairs and then desperately making rounds through the neighborhood in the evening in order to get a parking space. At the beginning of this year, a real ‘sounding board group’ was even set up by concerned citizens. This with the aim of being able to talk to the municipality about solutions to the parking problems. The group consists of nine people who together represented all the streets of the district. Position of the group: only creating more parking spaces in the neighborhood will solve the problem.

However, the municipality does not cross the bridge. The bureaucrats point to “research.” According to them, various ‘parking pressure measurements’ have shown that at peak times a maximum of 85 percent of the parking spaces are occupied. According to the municipality, this means that residents can always find a place within an ‘acceptable’ walking distance. After a busy day of work, the municipality apparently likes the fact that the wage slaves run another half marathon to catch a glimpse of their children before going to sleep.

Behavior change

The bureaucrats admit to pushing for “behavioral change”:

It is our goal to make Rijswijk-Buiten the most sustainable expansion district in the Netherlands. In addition to car use, there is also a focus on more sustainable forms of transport, such as bicycles and public transport. The (bicycle) connections to the stations of Delft and Rijswijk and making better use of them are what we are focusing on. Bureaucrat who finds a paper reality more important than reality

The municipality also points to ‘Hely Hubs’ where residents can arrange a shared car or shared cargo bike. But according to normal people living in the neighborhood, this is nonsense:

It is unrealistic to think that a few shared cars will solve everything. They are too expensive to take to work and are purely for occasional use. Local resident/real person

Whose deed. As it turns out: it’s not easy, being green. And a lot easier to force other people into an oppressive harness than to set a good example yourself.

