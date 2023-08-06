An arrest for rape. It was triggered following the episode, which took place on 22 July in Alassio. A young South American has ended up in handcuffs, who has lived and worked in Alassio for years as a waiter. The arrest was made by the Flying Squad which carried out a precautionary order from the Savona Public Prosecutor’s Office.

It all began in a well-known club in the Alassina nightlife where the young man met three Piedmontese girls on holiday in the seaside resort of western Savona. The group decided to spend a carefree evening, between entertainment and music and a few drinks.

In this context, a sympathy developed between one of the Piedmontese girls on holiday and the young man which in the course of a couple of hours became a slightly more in-depth knowledge. The group then decided to continue the night in another club. Here it seems that there was some exchange of effusions between the boy and the tourist, while one of the girls fell ill. To look for a quiet place for the two boys, and also to rest the young woman who was not well, the group finally went to the apartment of the South American, where the brother of the young man was sleeping.

Here the girl who had fallen ill seems to have been helped, to regain her strength, to sit down in a chair in the living room, while the second girl seems to have chosen to stay next to her to intervene in case of need, while the young man and the third girl they made their way to the bedroom, where the rape is believed to have taken place. At the end of the report, the young man seems to have left the bedroom to take a shower. When he returned, he would find the apartment empty. The young man then spoke about what happened with some friends. The story ended like this for the young man, but after about a week, the men of the Savona Flying Squad and the agents of the Alassio police station arrived at the South American’s workplace and took over the boy. The young man is now under arrest in a facility in the Imperia area. In the meantime, the investigations continue in the strictest secrecy.