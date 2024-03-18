The heads of state of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, and Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova, agreed this Monday that Ukraine must negotiate a “just peace” from a position of strength with the aggressor power, Russia.

“Peace is a legitimate goal, a just peace. “Many countries in Europe decided to support Ukraine so that it can negotiate from a position of greater strength,” Caputova said after a meeting with her Czech counterpart, during a private visit to Prague to attend the premiere of a new documentary about the late president, dissident and Czechoslovakian playwright Vaclav Havel.

Although Slovakia was, after the outbreak of the war in ukraine one of the European partners that helped Kiev the most, the country has taken a radical turn in this policy with the coming to power, in the fall, of a coalition government of left-wing populists and ultranationalists, led by Robert Fico.

“No country wants war, we want peace to reign, the question is how to achieve that peace,” said Pavel, whose country launched an initiative to buy surplus ammunition from countries outside the EU, given that the European industry is currently not capable of supplying the invaded country.

“It's no use talking about it (peace), we have to do something concrete and we don't agree on this (with the Slovaks), but maybe in the future it will be possible,” acknowledged the Czech president, who was president of the military committee. of NATO and head of the Armed Forces of his country.

Due to different positions on how to resolve the Ukraine crisis, the Czech Government, a centrist coalition, has interrupted the next intergovernmental consultations with the Slovak government, which should take place in April. This interruption was justified by “a question of values,” Caputova clarified today.

EFE

