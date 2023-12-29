Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died last December 28 inside his home in Miraflores due to cardiac arrest. The artist was alone with his youngest son, Tomás, because his wife, Cynthia Martínez, was with her other heirs in Spain on vacation for the season Christmas. However, as soon as she heard the sad news, she returned to Lima and has been one of the most affected by this unfortunate loss. What did the wife of the national singer say? Find out all the details in the following note.

What did Cynthia Martínez say about her husband, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Cynthia Martinez managed to be present at Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's wake after accelerating his return from Spain. The wife of the interpreter of 'When you think about coming back'From very early on he went to theVirgin of Fatima churchreceiving the condolences of friends and family who showed up to say goodbye to the national rocker.

Even Pedro's wife had the noble gesture of letting Suárez-Vértiz's fans and the press in so they could say goodbye to the leader of Sand Hash.

Finally, during the full body mass, Cynthia was invited by the priest to say a few words in front of the body of the father of her children. Martínez could not contain her tears and she dedicated some heartfelt words to the love of her life and to all the people who were supporting her in this difficult time.

“Here we are all going to miss him, but worship as we have always done. And he is happy because he is seeing all of us, all of us who love him, thank you for coming,” stated the wife of Pedro Suárez Vértiz.

What illness did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz have?

Pedro Suárez-Vértizfound himself away from the stage for the last decade due to a rare illness calledbulbar palsywhich prevented him from speaking normally. This disease affected his motor skills, causing him to be unable to sing or move.

