After four consecutive victories Inter slows down at Ferraris drawing 1-1 with Genoa and has to postpone the appointment with the title of winter champion. The two goals all came in the first half: the Nerazzurri took the lead with Arnautovic in the 42nd minute, Dragusin replied in the 52nd minute. In the standings the European vice-champions rise to 45, 5 more than Juventus playing at home against Roma tomorrow evening, the rossoblù catch up with Lecce in 12th place with 20 points.

The match

The guests start off strong and after less than 60 seconds there is an immediate attempt by Mkhitaryan: the Armenian runs away and flies into the area but hits badly with his left foot and finishes wide. In the 9th minute Thuram tries, a ball brushed by Arnautovic for the head of the Frenchman who manages to anticipate his opponent and his shot is saved by Martinez. At 15' the match was suspended by referee Doveri due to poor visibility due to the heavy throwing of smoke bombs from the stands. The meeting resumes after about 7 minutes. In the 26th minute Arnautovic breaks through on the right and crosses to the other side where Carlos Augusto arrives with his left foot: shot blocked.

In the 33rd minute, the home team's first chance, a cross from the right and an aerial deflection by Acerbi who risks mocking Sommer: Bani slides in and the ball goes just wide. In the 42nd minute Inter broke the deadlock. It all started with a long throw-in, the ball was cleared short and Barella crossed with his right foot and found the post. Arnautovic is ready on the rebound from the woodwork and manages to score in two halves. In the 47th minute Ekuban came close to scoring with a header which Sommer kept well guarded. In the seventh minute of injury time the home team equalised. Corner kick taken by Gudmundsson, Dragusin breaks away, Sommer fails to clear it and the ball ends up in the net.

After 4 minutes in the second half a goal opportunity for the rossoblù. Corner kick taken from the left, Vasquez stands out early and crosses his header to the far post and almost misses the target. In the 6th minute Arnautovic replies, a long throw from Bastoni for the central insertion into the area by Barella, the midfielder hits the ball on the chest and the Austrian finishes with the left foot: strong but imprecise shot and the ball goes out. In the 10th minute Vasquez is still dangerous following a dead ball: he comes back on the right side and shoots to the near post, Sommer puts it in the corner.

In the 23rd minute an opportunity for Acerbi: Calhanoglu's brushstroke for the former Lazio defender's header at the near post, Martinez did well to block it. Shortly after the half hour Calhanoglu tries to hurt with his right foot from outside, the ball goes just wide. In the final unsuccessful attacks by Inter who had to settle for one point.