A devastating cyclone hits Iran and Oman. Several people die, including a child. Another country is calling out “high alert”.

Sistan-Baluchistan – These are images of the destruction left by a violent cyclone in Iran * and Oman. Both countries were hit by Cyclone * “Shaheen”. The tropical storm swept across the affected regions with wind speeds * of up to 139 kilometers. With fatal consequences.

According to official information, at least nine people died. The Iranian parliament reported the deaths of six people. The parliament’s own news agency Icana quoted Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ali Niksad, according to which the six victims died in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

Cyclone “Shaheen” in Iran and Oman: also a child among the fatalities

Two men and a child did not survive the devastating storm * in Oman. The adult fatalities died in a landslide, the child in a storm surge *. The National Emergency Management Committee said the bodies of two men had been recovered from their home in the Rusayl industrial area in Muscat Province. In addition, at least one other person is missing.

Cyclone “Shaheen” flooded parts of Oman. © Screenshot / twitter.com/OmanObserver

According to the Iranian meteorological authority, the center of cyclone “Shaheen” was about 220 kilometers off the coast of Sistan-Baluchistan, reported the Iranian news agency Irna. In a statement, Hossein Modarres-Chiabani, the governor of the Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan, took stock of the situation. “Shaheen” severely damaged large parts of the infrastructure, especially power lines and roads.

In response to the catastrophic effects of the cyclone, the Omani authorities declared Sunday and Monday a day off from work and school. Accordingly, schools will be closed “due to the adverse climatic conditions,” as the state news agency announced. Air traffic was also partially suspended. Some flights to and from Muscat International Airport have been canceled. With this, the airport administration wants to “avoid any risk”.

Cyclone “Shaheen”: United Arab Emirates declare “high alert”

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates, which border Iran and Oman, are preparing for the arrival of “Shaheen”. The country declared “high alert” and the cyclone is expected to arrive by Tuesday. As a preparatory measure, construction work was suspended in Al-Ain on the border with Oman. The authorities also called on residents to stay away from beaches and other potentially endangered areas until further notice.

The region around the Persian Gulf is repeatedly hit by violent storms. In May 2018, eleven people were killed by cyclone “Mekunu”. It hit the south coast of Oman and the island of Socotra (Yemen). Cyclones are tropical cyclones. A water temperature of at least 27 degrees Celsius must exist for them to develop on the sea. In addition to the Gulf region, cyclones also occur frequently in the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific. Many people died in a hurricane off the Indian coast in May. (kh) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

