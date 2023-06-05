Colombian cycling does not come out of dismay. Just hours after it was reported that the 28-year-old cyclist from Cundinamarca, Germán Chaves, and his 49-year-old father died after being run over by a truck, they met a shocking video in which a driver of a van runs over another cyclist. This, in Sopó.

And, according to witnesses of the fact, the man who ran over the cyclist would be drunk.

Cyclist, run over by driver who would go in a state of drunkenness

A young man was run over by a driver when he was training with more than 30 cyclists in Sopó.

In the middle of a round of at least 30 cyclists, a driver of a truck ran over one of the riders, in Sopó (Cundinamarca).



According to relatives, the subject tried to flee but ended up crashing into the facade of a house.

“I was doing a sporting activity with other cyclists. The man was on the road, I think escorting his wife. When we pass by, we signal to him, we whistle for him to pull over. This bothers the man a little and he he makes the decision to start passing the other cyclists. From one moment to the next I look back, I hear the car revved up, and that’s when I already feel the impact on my back“, the affected person told Kevin Díaz, from CITYTV.

“He omitted all the help he should have given him after seeing that he ran over and took the bike. At no time did he stop, the video speaks for itself“Declared the mother of the affected cyclist in a conversation with Díaz.

The athlete was treated in the sector, with many traumas to the body, and was later treated at the Sopó Hospital.

As reported by Eduard Porras, from ‘Caracol TV’, witnesses say that apparently the driver was drunk. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

*With reporting by Kevin Díaz, from CITYTV.