Rome Pride, Lazio Region revokes patronage. “No surrogate uterus support”. The reply: “A farce”

The Lazio region withdraws from RomaPride. The new center-right council, chaired by Francesco Rocca, has revoked its patronage of the demonstration in favor of LGBTQ+ rights for the alleged promotion of “illegal behaviour”. The reference, made by the junta in a note, is “to the practice of the so-called surrogate uterus”.

The institutional signature of the Lazio region, underlines the institution, “cannot, nor will it ever be used to support demonstrations aimed at promoting illegal behaviour”. In the note, the region was keen to reiterate “its commitment to civil rights, as evidenced, moreover, by the multi-year work of President Francesco Rocca” who, before accepting the centre-right’s candidacy in the vote last February, had been president of the Italian Red Cross.

“We are now at the farce”, commented Mario Colamarino, spokesman for Roma Pride, who summarizes the story as follows: “Pro Vita orders and politics executes”. “With the irony that distinguishes us, we thank Provita for offering us a free press office service”, adds Colamarino, directly quoted in the note from the region. “Thanks to them we are certain that on Saturday 10 June at the great parade which will start from Piazza della Repubblica at 3 pm there will be a huge crowd who believe in rights, equality and secularism. As far as the governor Francesco Rocca is concerned, we reassure him that since the Lazio Region belongs to citizens, therefore also ours and not a handful of Catholic Taliban, we will not remove the Lazio Region logo from our site. The governor can easily contact Pro Vita, which given the similarities will certainly be able to recommend some Russian, Hungarian or Polish hackers to have him removed”.

Clear condemnation of the center-left. The senator of the Democratic Party Cecilia D’Elia speaks of a “serious act” which represents a “step backwards in terms of the commitment to rights, the fight against discrimination”. “It is useless to agitate the specter of gpa (gestation for others, ed), Pride has always been the moment in which the lgbtq+ community shows itself with all the pride of its battles for full citizenship, starting with the dutiful recognition of the rights of girls and boys of rainbow families”.

“The rented uterus has nothing to do with it, the alleged illegal behavior referred to by the junta has nothing to do with it: the revocation of the patronage of Rome Pride by the Lazio region demonstrates once again that with Fratelli d’Italia at government homophobia is institutionalized, it is a state homophobia”, affirms the secretary of Più Europa Riccardo Magi.