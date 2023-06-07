Cyclist dies hit by a truck: new tragedy on the road in Colombia

Less than 72 hours after Colombian cycling learned of the death of the cyclist Germán Chaves and his father, after being hit by a truck on Sunday on the road that connects Chocontá and Villapinzón, a new death mourns the fans of the rods in the country.

In the last few hours, the death of a cyclist on the road between Cereté and Montería, in Córdoba, was confirmed.

The cyclist died in the middle of the road, after being hit by a truck.

Cyclist dies after being hit by a truck

According to reports, the cyclist died in the township of Mateo Gómez on Tuesday afternoon.

Apparently, the subject, who would be an older adult, was moving on his bike to try to get to the local cemetery. However, crossing the road, he was hit by a truck that was going at high speed.

The impact was so violent that the rider died on the road. For its part, the truck involved hit a tree.

A cyclist was hit by a truck this afternoon, June 6, on the Cerete – Monteria road at the height of Mateo Gómez. There is a fatal victim. After the accident, residents of the sector blocked the road (they have already done so on several occasions due to the number… pic.twitter.com/85OKjkU7OC — Oswaldo Marchena M. (@marchenojob) June 6, 2023

Inhabitants of the sector report that the road was blocked due to the high number of accidents in the area.

So far no further details are known.

The tragedy of the Chaves family

This Sunday, The death of Germán Chaves and his father, in the middle of the road, mourned Colombian cycling. A truck driver ran over them in Cundinamarca. Apparently, the man in the van had suffered a microsleep.

