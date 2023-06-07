Wednesday, June 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cyclist dies hit by a truck: new tragedy on the road in Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Cyclist dies hit by a truck: new tragedy on the road in Colombia


close

Cyclist run over in MonterÃa

Cyclist run over in MonterÃa.

Photo:

Photo of the accident shared by Lo Que Pasa in Lorica

Cyclist run over in Montería.

The rider died instantly. The images show that the van hit a tree.

Less than 72 hours after Colombian cycling learned of the death of the cyclist Germán Chaves and his father, after being hit by a truck on Sunday on the road that connects Chocontá and Villapinzón, a new death mourns the fans of the rods in the country.

In the last few hours, the death of a cyclist on the road between Cereté and Montería, in Córdoba, was confirmed.

The cyclist died in the middle of the road, after being hit by a truck.

See also  All the numbers of Karim Benzema in 2022, the year of his Ballon d'Or

(Also: Germán Chaves: images of pain due to the arrival of the funeral procession in Chocontá).

Cyclist dies after being hit by a truck

According to reports, the cyclist died in the township of Mateo Gómez on Tuesday afternoon.

Apparently, the subject, who would be an older adult, was moving on his bike to try to get to the local cemetery. However, crossing the road, he was hit by a truck that was going at high speed.

The impact was so violent that the rider died on the road. For its part, the truck involved hit a tree.

Inhabitants of the sector report that the road was blocked due to the high number of accidents in the area.

So far no further details are known.

(Keep reading: Cyclist is run over by driver who would be driving in a state of intoxication: shocking video).

See also  The conditions that Mbappé demands to sign for Real Madrid

The tragedy of the Chaves family

This Sunday, The death of Germán Chaves and his father, in the middle of the road, mourned Colombian cycling. A truck driver ran over them in Cundinamarca. Apparently, the man in the van had suffered a microsleep.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Cyclist #dies #hit #truck #tragedy #road #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fund ‘picklock’ to copy Red Bull, Rosberg: “Go to the CAD models | FP

Fund 'picklock' to copy Red Bull, Rosberg: "Go to the CAD models | FP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result