The Monaco Grand Prix it was practically perfect from a sporting point of view for the Red Bull and for Max Verstappen, authentic rulers in the Principality. However, technically speaking, the Milton Keynes team was in the spotlight for other reasons: following Sergio Perez’s accident in qualifying, the marshals had to lift the RB19 with cranes to remove it from the track, as happens in Monaco to move cars that have been damaged or stopped due to breakdowns of various kinds. By doing so, the spectators and especially the rival teams were able to look at the bottom of the carone of the great secrets that hides most of the solutions that make Red Bull so superior to the competition.

Red Bull exhibited, but not only

The same problem, however, also occurred in the Mercedes, in this case with Lewis Hamilton, without excluding Logan Sargeant’s Williams. Even in these circumstances, technicians and designers were able to analyze the bottom and the aerodynamic solutions of the W14, with the risk that some concepts may be copied from rival teams in order to increase their performance. But the main question is one thing: it will actually be easy to replicate certain solutions by analyzing photos or videos of the moments in which the cars were lifted?

Showlin’s perplexities

Anyone who has particular doubts about it is, for example, the Mercedes Technical Director Andrew Shovlinwho thus expressed his opinion a Sky F1: “All the teams will be looking at the photos, and I suspect they will analyze Red Bull’s a little more than Mercedes or Ferrari – he has declared – certainly one can get an idea of ​​what they are trying to do with the flow structures, where they might go with the direction of development. If you look at last year and this year, you can understand a little what they are doing, but the reality is that even if those images can give an inspiration or an idea, it’s not as simple as copying them, put them on our car to be as fast as them. This is absolutely not the case. The reality is, you need to focus most of your efforts on understanding your car and developing from there. So I think it’s a little inspirational, but not much more“.

Rosberg trusts in technology

On the other hand, another man-symbol of Mercedes likes does not think so at all Nico Rosbergnow retired from competitions but protagonist of the golden age of the Brackley house: “Of course they have an incredible engineering team at Mercedes – explained the 2016 world champion a Sky Sports – and now Munich pictures will help a lot because thanks to Sergio’s accident there are beautiful images of the underbody of the car. Now they can take inspiration from those images for create an entire CAD model (computer aided design) and make an accurate design on the computer of how the car is actually structured. In this way it is very easy to start understanding and knowing the RB19“.