January 27, 2022
Cycling Jaakko Hänninen opened the cycling season promisingly in Mallorca

admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2022
in World
Hänninen will take part in the Challenge Mallorca stage race.

Professional cyclist Jaakko Hänninen began its race season on 20th in the road cycling Challenge Mallorca stage. The first leg of the race, which ends on Sunday, trampled 154.7 kilometers, with a total ascent of almost 3,000 meters.

The United States Brandon McNulty pedaled to victory with a solo of more than 60 miles.

McNulty, 23, set off alone at 94 miles and quickly stretched to a top half-minute lead. A group of 30 drivers was screened behind him, where Hänninen also folded the sky.

Hänninen came to the finish line less than three minutes away from the winner.

“The internship has gone well and the season started quite nicely. Now all you need is a rhythm. Isn’t the situation getting better yet, ”Hänninen said in his press release.

