Former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Chael Sonnen will become an expert at Eagle FC promotion events for Khabib Nurmagomedov. This is reported in Twitterorganization account.

The 44-year-old expert, known for his performances in Bellator and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), will accompany the broadcasts of tournaments with analytics.

Sonnen performed in this role back in 2014. Then the American signed a contract with ESPN and helped cover UFC events. The American also has his own YouTube project, where he shares his opinion on current issues in MMA. Sonnen is a former rival of heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko. He lost to the Russian in the semi-finals of the Bellator Grand Prix by knockout.

Sonnen has 31 wins and 17 losses. He gained popularity among fans thanks to his bright statements on the eve of fights and provocations. During the confrontation with Anderson, Silva Sonnen repeatedly allowed himself harsh words about his opponent, which caused indignation among some fans from Brazil. After that, Sonnen agreed to participate in the show The Ultimate Fighter, the season of which was filmed in Brazil. Security was assigned to the American, and another Brazilian, Wanderlei Silva, was his opponent during the season. An excerpt from their brawl has become a popular video on the Internet.