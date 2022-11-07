CyberKnow, a Twitter account specialized in the analysis of intelligence of open sources, has just announced that the Russian hacker collective Killnet is inviting its supporters to submit their curriculum vitae to the CIA through the online forms on the website of the agency. US espionage. The goal is not so much the infiltration of Langley with double agents, but rather to overload the Agency’s online recruiting method and at the same time ridicule its alleged transparency. The tweet makes fun of how many will reveal their identity using legitimate email addresses, while in the comments they are different to denounce the naivety of those who in doing so have revealed the IP address of their device located in Russia. “We have already unmasked one of them – for example the @ Thraxman account replies – causing him to click on a locator. He did it without hiding the IP. He Turns out he lives in Omsk!”

“The news – notes Pierguido Iezzi, CEO of Swascan, part of the Italian cybersecurity pole of the Tinexta Group – allows us to observe how these hacktivist groups are establishing themselves as digital proxy fighters in the conflict. Hiding behind an ethical facade, they are launching more and more attacks frequent, even masking them with irony. A pawn not to be ignored on the chessboard of the cyber war “.