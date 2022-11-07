final fantasy xvi is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Although at the moment there is only talk of a release for PlayStation 5, Today it has been revealed how long the exclusivity of this installment will last on the Sony consoleand it will not be as much as expected.

Through a new commercial focused on some of the features of the PS5, we got a little look at final fantasy xvi. Although no new material was shown, the fact that here it is mentioned that the title will only have a six-month exclusivity on PS5.

Enter new worlds and immerse your senses with stunning visuals, 3D Audio, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers from the DualSense Wireless Controller on the PS5 pic.twitter.com/FIuqGjDZy4 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 7, 2022

It is so, in theory, final fantasy xvi could come to Xbox and PC consoles at the end of next year. However, and as made clear Final Fantasy 7 Remake, this is not a guarantee that something like this will happen. Although its arrival on Steam and the Epic Games Store is not ruled out, a launch on Microsoft consoles sounds more complicated.

We can only wait and see if this installment will come to other consoles or not. For the meantime, final fantasy xvi It’s coming to PS5 sometime in the summer of 2023. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the game. In the same way, this is how the development of this installment goes.

Editor’s note:

It seems that Square Enix cannot decide whether or not to support Xbox. Yes ok final fantasy xvi it’s a PS5 exclusive, and will probably stay that way, Crisis Core Meeting yes it will be on Microsoft consoles, but there is no clue that indicates that final fantasy vii remake be available on this platform.

Via: PlayStation