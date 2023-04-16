Lucy is undoubtedly the most iconic character of the animated series Cyberpunk: EdgerunnersAnd Lada Lumos has decided to dedicate to her for the first time a cosplaycreating an interpretation endowed with a halo of holiness: is that a halo?

Awarded Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was undoubtedly one of the contributing factors in the relaunch of the action RPG of CD Project REDenjoying great success all over the world.

“Well, Lucy has all the latest updates and more,” wrote the Russian model in her post on Instagram. “With her cybernetic implants and fearless temper, she’s ready for any challenge that comes her way! Whether it’s hacking into a corporation’s database or cutting her way through a firefight, she’s always one step ahead of the pack.”

