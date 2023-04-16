The Pioneros de Los Mochis tried to react towards the end of the match, but they could not avoid the home sweep that the Rayos de Hermosillo gave them in actions of Chevron-Cibacopa 2023.

The locals took the first quarter 23-20but in the second they were dominated 32-17.

The Mochitenses prevailed in the third quarter 31-25 and in the fourth 35-32, but it did not reach them when they fell 109-106.

Khalil Iverson and Davion Warren led the visitors’ offense with 21 points eachfollowed by Terrel Brown-Soares with 19 and Jimond Ivey with 18.

Kennedy Jones Jr. was the best Pioneers with 47 unitsfollowed by John Mitchell with 23 and Juan Pablo Baldenebro with 16.

The pupils of Guillermo Vecchio visit the champions Astros de Jalisco on Tuesday and Wednesday.