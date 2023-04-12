Cyberpunk 2077 received today the awaited update that introduces the Overdrive mode for the ray tracingand NVIDIA has released a video in which it presents all the novelties of this interesting feature, capable of changing the face of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.62 allows, in the clear presence of compatible hardware, to replace the solutions adopted so far for ray tracing in favor of a unified system much more sophisticated.

The video focuses on the various technologies at work, from direct illumination which traces every single light source instead of using only some of them, alla global illuminationwhich unifies, as mentioned, the solutions used in the past to create a single algorithm.

The results look really extraordinary, but the weight of this technology greatly affects performance and it is therefore practically a must to own an RTX 4000 series, which thanks to the Frame Generation of DLSS 3 can compensate greatly.