Daniela Reza is a former soccer player born in Chihuahua. During his professional career, he played for two years in the Bravas of FC Juárez of the Women’s MX League. In June 2021, Daniela Reza decided to say goodbye to her from her team through an emotional message posted on her account at instagramin which it has more than 344 thousand 542 followers.

In his post, Daniela Reza He expressed his gratitude to the border team through a letter and to Wsportmanagement for giving him the opportunity to be part of this great experience. In addition, the athlete was also part of the Guardians team in it TV Azteca reality show, Exatlon. She considered this participation as a great challenge in her career and thanked her fans for the support and love they gave her.

He also shared a beautiful image on his account instagram in which she wears an elegant white outfit. Although her professional career in women’s soccer was brief, Daniela Reza He decided to stay away from the courts for personal reasons.

However, she acknowledged that she enjoyed the process and the opportunity to get to know the best of herself as a professional football player. On this occasion, Daniela Reza He shared a beautiful postcard in which he appears after exercising in the gym, where he poses modeling his outlined silhouette.