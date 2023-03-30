In a few months we will know more about it Phantom Libertythe anticipated expansion of Cyberpunk 2077. With a post on Twitter CD Projekt RED has announced that it will reveal new information about the DLC during the month of June 2023.

Unfortunately, the Polish house has not indicated a precise day for the presentation or if it will take place on the occasion of summer events such as the Summer Game Fest or E3 2023, even if the latter event will perhaps be canceled after the important defections of Ubisoft, Sega and Tencent. In short, for the moment we just have to wait for further official communications.

In any case, it is reasonable to expect details on the story and characters, the new areas and possibly gameplay mechanics that will be introduced in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, all probably accompanied by a trailer and the release date of the expansion, which should not be too far, given that development is in the final stages.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was announced in September last year with a teaser trailer. The expansion will be set in a new area of ​​Night City and will see the return of Johnny Silverhand (once again played by Keanu Reeves), as well as a cast of new characters. Here’s everything we know about the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC.