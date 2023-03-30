Energy | The city of Helsinki significantly saved energy, but the energy bill still increased

The district heating bill of the city of Helsinki increased, even though consumption decreased significantly.

Helsinki the city saved a lot of energy in the winter season that ended, but despite that, the energy bill increased, says the city in its press release.

In the period from last September to January, the district heating consumption of the city of Helsinki decreased by 11 percent compared to the corresponding period a year earlier. Warmer weather in the winter season that ended compared to the comparison season also helped in saving.

The city group’s electricity consumption decreased by nine percent from last September to January, when the comparison point is the same period a year ago.

According to a preliminary estimate, the city group’s district heating costs increased by ten percent, or nine million euros, during the entire winter season.

In the city premises, energy was saved by optimizing temperatures and ventilation. Energy consumption was also reduced in various ways in sports facilities. Savings were also made on outdoor lighting and the defrosting of walkways.