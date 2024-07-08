A group of modders is developing a multiplayer mods for cyberpunk 2077 and it is already well underway, at least considering the fact that it has posted some videos to show it in action It’s simply called CyberMP and allows you to play with friends challenging each other in deathmatch battles, car races and more, at least according to the work in progress version.

When can we play it?

Before watching the videos, consider that, although it is playable and therefore there has been great progress in terms of development, there is still a lot of work to do and there is no shortage of problems. In particular those of desynchronization. That said, they are excellent for getting an idea of ​​the ambitions of the authors of the mod and how it could be play Cyberpunk 2077 with your friends.

Unfortunately CyberMP It doesn’t have an official release date yet. Being in pre-alpha stage, we can assume for sure that it won’t make it to 2024. It’s also hard to see it for 2025, at least in full version. However, the modders could publish a playable alpha version, so as to receive feedback for the work done and, maybe, a little help from the community.

Finally, it should be noted that CyberMP It will not offer a co-op mode for missions. In other words, you won’t be able to play the main campaign with your friends. Instead, think of CyberMP as a kind of GTA Online.

In short, it is still a mod with big ambitions, which also fulfills a promise made by CD Projekt Red, that of having a multiplayer mode for the game, which was then withdrawn after the disastrous launch.