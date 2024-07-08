The 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season continues with the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo, the fifth event that sees the top endurance series return to the Interlagos circuit after 10 years.

After the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, in Brazil we return to ‘business as usual’, so to speak, with the protagonists divided into the two classes HYPERCAR and LMGT3.

It goes without saying that the spotlight will necessarily be on Ferrari, winner for the second year in a row at the Circuit de la Sarthe and back in the running for the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles, the rankings of which are now much less grainy.

This is because Toyota, finishing ahead of the Porsches, have also reduced the gap on the Germans and will try to defend the World Championship tooth and nail.

However, there are many unknowns, given that no one has ever been on the South American circuit with the new generation cars before, so there could also be surprises among the 19 contenders in the top category, plus the 18 in the GTs.

In this last rank, PureRxcing’s Porsche has put a nice exclamation point in the pursuit of the rainbow with the success at Le Mans, while Valentino Rossi will have his first experience at Interlagos, a track he has never seen before.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

THE PROGRAM

In Sao Paulo, Brazil, work begins on Friday 12 July with the first two Free Practice sessions lasting 90 minutes each.

The following day it is the turn of Free Practice 3 and Qualifying, divided as always into two phases, with the best of Q1 who will then battle for the Hyperpole. The race is instead scheduled for Sunday 14, but let’s see the complete program taking into account the 5 hours of time difference that separate us from South America.

FRIDAY 12 JULY

Free Practice 1: 15;45-17;15

Free Practice 2: 20;15-21;45

SATURDAY 13 JULY

Free Practice 3: 15;30-16;30

LMGT3 Qualifying: 19:30

Hyperpole LMGT3: 19;50

HYPERCAR Qualifying: 20;10

Hyperpole HYPERCAR: 20;30

SUNDAY 14 JULY

Race: 16:30 (6 Hours)

#95 United Autosports McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo: Joshua Caygill, Nicolas Pino, Marino Sato, #31 Team WRT BMW M4 LMGT3: Darren Leung, Sean Gelael, Augusto Farfus Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

FIA WEC 2024: How can I watch the 6h of Sao Paulo

This year, the entire Endurance World Championship can be viewed on Eurosport – Sky channel 211 – and the related app or website, plus Discovery+ and on the fiawec.tv website (also available via app) where Live Timing is available, and can also be consulted on the official website of timekeeper AlKamel.

As always with FIA WEC sessions, Free Practice 1 and 2 will not be broadcast live on TV, but can be followed using the official timing.

Live coverage begins with Free Practice 3 on the official WEC YouTube channel. Qualifying will follow, covered by the Eurosport and Discovery+ apps.

The Race will start on Sunday with full live coverage on the Discovery+/Eurosport apps and on FIAWEC.tv. On Eurosport 2, broadcasts begin at 16:00. Here is a summary of where and how we can follow the activities on the track according to Italian time.

FRIDAY 12 JULY

Free Practice 1: 15;45-17;15 (Livetiming only)

Free Practice 2: 20;15-21;45 (Livetiming only)

SATURDAY 13 JULY

Free Practice 3: 15;30-16;30 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, FIA WEC YouTube channel and fiawec.tv)

Qualifying: starting at 19:30 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport app, Discovery+ app and fiawec.tv)

SUNDAY 14 JULY

Race: 16:30 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport 2, Eurosport app, Discovery+ app and fiawec.tv)

Editor’s note: the times and schedules may be subject to changes during the week, we will try to keep you informed of any changes.