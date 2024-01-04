Fans managed to resurrect City of Heroes in an official manner, given that the Homecoming servermanaged by the community, finally obtained the officially licensed by NCsoft, effectively relaunching the game with a sort of self-management by the players.
The MMORPG in question is particularly loved by its fans, who have tried in every way to keep it alive despite the cessation of official support: one of these solutions is the Homecoming server, which recently obtained the official license from NCsoft, effectively becoming a actual continuation of the game.
City of Heroes officially ended in 2012, when the publisher decided to end support, but this did not stop the large community of MMORPG players, who finally had their victory.
The MMORPG will continue with new content
The fan server in question has therefore become the official platform for City of Heroes, which allows all players to get their account game and be able to continue accessing the content.
Not only that, the community's idea is also to continue to support City of Heroes and expand it over time with new contenttherefore we are in all respects faced with a relaunch of the MMORPG far beyond what was foreseen by its original creators.
Homecoming was built on the original City of Heroes source code, which always puts it at risk of closure should NCsoft want to exercise its rights to the franchise. However, it seems that the server managers are actively collaborating with the publisher and that relations are extremely calm, so much so that the official use of the name has been granted.
