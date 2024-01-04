Fans managed to resurrect City of Heroes in an official manner, given that the Homecoming servermanaged by the community, finally obtained the officially licensed by NCsoft, effectively relaunching the game with a sort of self-management by the players.

City of Heroes officially ended in 2012, when the publisher decided to end support, but this did not stop the large community of MMORPG players, who finally had their victory.