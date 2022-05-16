Italian police managed to thwart several cyberattacks launched by a pro-Russian group during the voting and other moments of the Eurovision’22 festival, which concluded last night in the city of Turin (north) with the victory of Ukraine, police sources reported this Sunday.

The “hackers” of the Killnet collective and its offshoot “Legion” They tried to infiltrate the opening night and during the final, in particular during the voting operations, said the Italian National Police, which reinforced its collaboration with RAI Public Television “to guarantee security during international events.”

“The preventive activity carried out by the police based on the analysis of the information taken from the telegram channels of the pro-Russian group, also made it possible to infer important security information, already shared with the RAI for the prevention of new critical events,” assured in a statement.

The police activated an operations room dedicated to Eurovision, in which police technicians and specialists from the National Computer Anticrime Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures (CNAIPIC) worked 24 hours a day, which made it possible to neutralize cyberattacks.

In total, the room carried out more than 1,000 hours of monitoring with the intervention of more than 100 specialists, who monitored the network and analyzed billions of computer data from the different social platforms.

“During the activities, millions of data analyzes of compromising IPs were carried out, which allowed issuing important procedures, thanks to which the attacks were mitigated and repelled,” the police explained in the note.

In particular, several DDOS-type cyberattacks directed against network infrastructures were mitigated during the voting operations and the performance of the songs.

Based on the analysis of the evidence, the CNAIPIC of the Police identified several “PC-Zombies” used for the cyberattack, while subsequent analysis and research outlined the geographic map of attacks from abroad, law enforcement added.

The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra and its song “Stefania” achieved this Saturday, in the midst of the war, an important victory not only musical, but also moral and media, by taking over the crystal microphone of Eurovision 2022 singing to the mother country.

Ukraine prevailed ahead of the United Kingdom and Spain, second and third, respectively.

AFP

