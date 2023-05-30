Tuesday, May 30, 2023
NATO | Biden discussed Sweden's NATO membership and fighter jets with Erdoğan

May 30, 2023
World Europe
NATO | Biden discussed Sweden’s NATO membership and fighter jets with Erdoğan

US President Joe Biden says he spoke with the re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about Sweden’s NATO membership.

of the United States president Joe Biden said on Monday that he discussed the new presidential term on Sunday in Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with. Biden called Erdoğan to congratulate him on his election victory.

Biden says that Erdoğan brought up the sale of US F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Biden, on the other hand, brought up in the discussion that Turkey should give up its opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership.

“We’ll talk more about that next week,” said Biden.

Swedish On Sunday evening, the prime minister’s official account published a congratulatory message to Erdoğan, which also referred to Sweden and Turkey’s NATO negotiations.

“Our common security is a future priority”, read in a tweet.


