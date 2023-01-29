The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) launched two administrative investigations related to the Americanas case. In them, it investigates the possible use of privileged information. The other will investigate possible irregularities involving the discovery of “accounting inconsistencies” in the amount of R$ 20 billion. The breach was communicated on the last 11th and, since then, the retailer has been fighting a court battle against the creditor banks. The two surveys derive from processes previously opened by the municipality. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

