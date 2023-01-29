The shelling of hospitals by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) is a war crime, according to the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 29.

“The deliberate shelling of existing civilian medical facilities and the targeted killing of civilians are grave war crimes of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters,” the statement said. message.

The agency warned that the organizers and perpetrators of the incident would be punished.

“All these acts of criminal lawlessness perpetrated by the Kyiv armed groups under the auspices of the West will not be left unpunished. They are carefully fixed. The organizers and performers will suffer an inevitable punishment,” the press release says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed out that the lack of a reaction from the United States and other NATO countries once again indicates their direct participation in the Ukrainian conflict and “involvement in the crimes being committed.”

“The international structures called upon to give an impartial assessment of such acts are also silent,” the ministry said in a statement.

On January 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the building of a district hospital in Novoaidar in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, killing 14 people and injuring 24 others. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the attack on the hospital a grave war crime of the Kyiv regime.

Ex-ambassador of the LPR Rodion Miroshnik reported on the removal of rubble. He clarified that this is the second targeted shelling of hospitals in the LPR in 2023.

In addition, on January 28, Ukrainian troops fired artillery at a medical facility in Nova Kakhovka. Then the military of Ukraine fired 17 shells from cannon artillery at the hospital campus of the Sokol plant.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.