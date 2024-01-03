'Cuto' Guadalupe He opened up before the América Televisión cameras and claimed to have healed his wounds. Proof of this is that he decided to forgive his partner, Charlene Castro, who was married to another man in 2023. The former Universitario de Deportes defender issued a message of peace and love.

What did 'Cuto' Guadalupe say about Charlene Castro?

The popular 'Cuto' defended Charlene Castro and assured that everyone is fallible beings and, therefore, he cannot judge. The former soccer player acknowledged having forgiven.

“God tests his best warriors and I am one of them. I believe that one wants to live in peace, without resentment, without hatred. Yes, (I have already forgiven) of course yes, because that is not good and I am one of those people who always value people beyond the things that may happen. I think that in life none of us are perfect and we make mistakes. The important thing is to always learn from that,” he said.

Did 'Cuto'Guadalupe resume his relationship with Charlene Castro?

In dialogue with 'America today', Jefferson Farfán's uncle mentioned that anything could happen in relation to his love life with his partner. “There are people who do understand me, as there are others who are alarmed, but it is my life, and I love it, logically, that does not go away overnight. “Whether or not I return to her is a matter of mine, it is not a matter of what they will say,” expressed the former soccer player.

“I don't know what can happen, and whatever has to happen I will understand what the message is. This person has been with me in the most difficult moment of my life,” he added.