exists to world level a great variety of traditions or rituals linked to the clothing, even underwear, which should be used to welcome the New Year.

– Brazilians, for example, tend to use white clothes. They say it is to protect themselves from bad luck or evil spirits.

– The Chinese believe that wear red it’s like a magnet for good fortune.

– In Mexico, the tradition of New Year to carry underwear of certain colors, each with a certain desire, is already many years old. First it was only red to attract love and passion, a good couple, then.

– After the briefcase began to compete with the heart, and included the underwear in yellow color, to have 12 months of success and wealth. Some merchant even designed a red garment with yellow circles. Yes, two for a garment…

– There are also those who believe that using in new year underwear of other colors is valid for different desires: green (hope), white (peace and tranquility), black (luxury and power), orange (vital force) and pink (stable relationship).

– What do you think of this tradition?