Lancia has announced its relaunch plans and among the expected innovations next to new. Ypsilon and the crossover flagship there is also a new version of theiconic Delta. Looking forward to know what will be the features and appearance of. this model, we can enjoy the creations of Automobili Amos who have reinterpreted the great classic of the Turin brand first with the futuristic project and in the coming months with that of the Delta Safarista. The latter could tie its fortunes to Ken Block who published a post on Instagram in which he teases the curiosity of his followers by anticipating a project driving this car.

A new installment of the Gymkhana saga? Difficult to say now, with the former pilot who in the post presented the new partnership with Engine, an Italian company that produces gin ‘bottled’ in cans similar to those of motor oil. In the description, Ken Block unleashes his followers with an at times enigmatic statement: “They want my next job to be with this one Lancia Delta Integrale for a fun film project. What do you think?”. Even the official profile of Automobili Amos commented on the post and it is not clear whether it is a co-marketing operation or even the Italian start-up was really amazed by what the expert driver said. However, we will have to wait a few months to understand if this suggestion will materialize given that the deliveries of the Delta Safarista are scheduled between 2023 and 2024.

Only 10 examples will be built, all based on Lancia Delta Integrale 16V with 3-door bodywork. The price of each individual model will be around 570,000 euros, excluding VAT. The basis of Futurist it has been modified to make room for knobby tyres, with carbon wheel covers at the front; to the plastic splash guards; to the raised position; to a bumper of a different shape. The interiors are spartan, ready for competition, except for a display on the steering wheel that bears the wording “Get off”, which is also used on the Futurista to activate the high beams. Hydraulic handbrake, gearbox, belts and seats have been revised. The rear view mirrors have also been made more resistant. Under the hood there should be the same engine capable of delivering 330 HP.