Ja Morant and Steph Curry are the biggest names written on the poster. But Memphis-Golden State, starting tomorrow at 9.30 pm Italian time, is a show that has all the ingredients to be a blockbuster. On the one hand, the young rampants, the battle team with the desire to prove that they are worth the NBA nobility, to redeem the too many uncertainties of the 4-2 in the first round with Minnesota. On the other, the noble splendid round, the team that came out better from the first round in the West that has that mix of experience and youth with the potential to be lethal. Golden State is the favorite, but Memphis has the advantage of the field to try all the way.