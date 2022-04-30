The British premier Boris Johnson promised to provide new military aid to Kiev during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who informed him of what the country needs to defend itself from Russian forces. The British premier – has announced Downing Street – has offered to Zelensky “continuous economic and humanitarian support” and he assured his interlocutor that he was “more committed than ever to strengthening Ukraine and guaranteeing Putin’s bankruptcy”.

“President Zelensky updated Johnson on the tough fighting in eastern Ukraine and the siege of Mariupol. He outlined the equipment needed to defend Ukraine. The British Prime Minister confirmed that the UK will continue to provide additional military aid to provide Ukrainians with the equipment they need to defend themselves. The progress made by the UN in its effort to evacuate Mariupol was also discussed, “it was announced.