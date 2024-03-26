The Procession of Silence of Molina de Segura, organized by the Illustrious Brotherhood of the Santísimo Cristo de las Penas, is celebrated on Holy Thursday, March 28, at 9 p.m. From the headquarters of the brotherhood on Enrique Bernal Street, since 2003, the Fall of Jesús Nazareno, made by Luis Salmerón, comes out, while from the nearby Ermita de San Roque, the Dolorosa, by the Molinese sculptor Bernabé Gil, and the Santísimo Cristo de las Penas, owner of the Brotherhood, also a work by Bernabé Gil Riquelme from 1945.

The departure takes place in the midst of strict order and a moving silence, punctuated by the singing of arrows at some points along the route. Specifically, this year the arrows will once again be carried out by Curro Piñana, who will break the sepulchral silence of the parade, as indicated by the president of the mother brotherhood of Molina de Segura, Ascensión López. The route will be the same as previous years.

According to López, this year one of the main novelties is that La Dolorosa will debut a silver and gold crown and dagger. Additionally, The Nazarene's tunic has been changed. He also indicates that the brotherhood band has grown and there are now 45 musicians that make up the group. The president of the Cristo de las Penas remembers that, for the third year, a band of bugles and drums will go behind the Christ.

The brotherhood has also incorporated new Nazarenes, so there are already about 650 in the mother brotherhood and it is expected that about 500 will procession. The Illustrious Brotherhood of the Santísimo Cristo de las Penas has its headquarters in the Hermitage of San Roque and was the first in procession during Holy Week in Moline after its restoration in 1986, which is why it is known as the mother brotherhood. His Nazarenes are dressed in purple and black tunics. Its headquarters have been located, since 2002, on Enrique Bernal Street.

Brotherhood of Farmers



It was founded in 1945 by the Brotherhood of Farmers of Molina de Segura. At that time, a single throne walked through the streets of Molina, that of the Cristo de las Penas, leaving the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption. Ascensión López emphasizes that the owner of the brotherhood, the Cristo de las Penas, “is the last thing that is seen because it was the first and the last thing that was seen in Molina after the refoundation.”

In 1985, it was refounded, thus recovering the following year the Holy Week in Molina, which, according to some writings, has its beginnings in the 17th century. During the time that has passed since its refoundation, the Brotherhood has carried out important actions such as the restoration of the Hermitage of San Roque, the acquisition of new thrones for the images of the Holy Christ of Sorrows and the Sorrowful, the restoration of the image of the Christ of Sorrows and acquisition of new images, among others.