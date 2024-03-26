The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, with the aim of honoring mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of people, has achieved success. Individuals around the world received contributions amounting to 770 million dirhams, two weeks after its launch.

This tally came from major contributors, individuals, companies, and government and private sector institutions, which confirms that the campaign is gaining increasing momentum in interaction with it from all segments of society.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, confirmed that the success of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign in collecting 770 million dirhams within two weeks shows that the campaign is progressing steadily to achieve its goals in helping millions of individuals in communities. The less fortunate by providing opportunities to educate and qualify them, and develop their potential and skills, which contributes to changing their lives for the better.

His Excellency said: “The community movement witnessed by the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign confirms that doing good has become a way of life and an established approach in Emirati society, which consolidates the UAE’s leading position in charitable and humanitarian work.”

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi noted that the Mother’s Endowment Campaign comes as a continuation of the successes achieved by the UAE’s charitable and humanitarian initiatives in recent years, which have contributed to promoting development in the most needy communities, through a series of sustainable programs and initiatives in order to improve human life and ensure their advancement and well-being.

The Mother’s Endowment Campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, aims to honor mothers by providing every person with the opportunity to donate in their mother’s name to the Mother’s Endowment, and to support less fortunate communities and individuals in a sustainable manner, by supporting their education process. The campaign seeks to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work.

The proceeds from the endowment go to support the education of millions of individuals around the world and give them the necessary tools and skills to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures a decent living for them, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels: the website dedicated to the campaign, Mothersfund.ae, while the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the Endowment via the toll-free number 8009999. You can also participate in the campaign via Bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201AE at Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” to users of the “Du” and “Etisalat from e&” networks in the Emirates to the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute. In the campaign through the “DubaiNow” application under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai community contributions platform “Jood” (Jood.ae).