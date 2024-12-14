One of my favorite dishes is lamb. The problem is, my dog ​​also finds it delicious, so I have to cook an extra serving. Well, in the end, everything is shared as a family. And why not?

Lamb has many health benefits when free-range. However, there is only one problem: The closer Christmas gets, the price usually goes up. So, if you haven’t bought it ahead of time and frozen it, you can swap it for chicken. If this is going to be your option, and since it is going to be for a special dinner, try buying a free-range chicken.

Another option may be to buy other cuts of lamb that are not as expensive, such as lamb neck or lamb skirt. Of course, they are a little more greasy, but delicious. All of these options are excellent in taste.





In Spain, lamb farming varies depending on the region and livestock practices. The extensive system stands out, where lambs graze freely in rural areas such as Castilla y León, Extremadura, Aragón or La Mancha, feeding on local herbs and cereals. This results in a tasty, sustainable and environmentally friendly meat. There is also semi-extensive farming, which combines grazing with feeding in stalls, and less frequent intensive or stable farming, where lambs are raised in pens with compound feed for rapid growth.

To identify how a lamb has been raised, check the labeling: search for its origin (such as Ternasco de Aragón or Manchego Lamb) and its type (suckling, recental or paschal). Also, ask the butcher about their diet (grass, breast milk, feed) and the breeding system. Prioritize those raised in freedom or semi-extensive, more common in regions such as Castilla y León or La Mancha.





If you prefer to start with a light and quick first course, and at the same time make a more varied menu, you can replace the quinoa as a garnish with a simple first course of pasta. To inspire you, I recommend the book The Silver Spoon, a classic compilation of delicious and traditional Italian recipes, combined with the best touch of modern cuisine. Published by Planeta Gastro, this book is not only an excellent source of inspiration for preparing pasta in a simple and delicious way, but it is also a special gift for this Christmas, ideal for any cooking lover.

Ingredients

1 leg or shoulder of lamb. You can replace it with another piece of lamb or a whole chicken (approximately 1.5 kg).

2 tablespoons of olive oil.

1 tablespoon mustard.

1 tablespoon honey or jam.

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder.

3 nails.

1-2 star anise or fennel seeds (optional).

Salt and pepper to taste.

Ingredients for curry sauce:

2 tablespoons of olive oil.

2 cloves of garlic, minced.

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger.

1 teaspoon curry powder.

1 teaspoon ground cumin.

1 can (400 g) crushed tomatoes or sautéed cherry tomatoes (approximately 400 g).

200 ml of coconut milk (optional if you want a creamier sauce).

For the garnishes:

4 large apples, cut in half and roasted with the lamb or chicken.

Cooked quinoa mixed with chopped walnuts and orange zest (optional).

Decorating options:

You can decorate with cilantro or fresh parsley, depending on your preference.





Preparation

Prepare the lamb or chicken:

Mix the olive oil, mustard, honey (or jam) and cinnamon powder. Rub the lamb or chicken well with this mixture. Place some cloves and star anise under or around the meat. Salt and pepper to taste. Roast in the oven preheated to 180°C. (Lamb: 2 hours, watering with its juices every 30 minutes. Chicken: 1 hour and 10 minutes, watering with its juices every 20 minutes).

Roast the apples:

Place the apples next to the lamb or chicken in the last 30 minutes of cooking. If you want, add a pinch of cinnamon on top before baking.

Prepare the curry sauce:

In a frying pan, heat the olive oil. Saute garlic and ginger until fragrant. Add the curry powder, cumin and cook for another minute. Add the crushed tomato or cherry tomatoes and cook over medium heat until slightly thickened. If you want a creamier sauce, add some of the crushed baked apples. Then add the coconut milk and reduce for a few minutes.

Quinoa garnish (optional):

Cook quinoa according to package instructions. Mix with chopped walnuts and, if desired, add orange zest for a festive touch.

Mounting:

Serve the lamb or chicken on a large platter. Set the roasted apples aside and drizzle the meat with the curry sauce. Serve quinoa as an optional side dish.





Lamb properties

CONTRIBUTION OF OMEGA 3: There is a lot of talk about salmon as a source of omega 3, but few people know that lamb also contains a significant amount of these essential fatty acids and is more accessible. This depends on the type of cut and the grass the animal has been fed. Although fatty fish is recommended for its anti-inflammatory benefits, grass-fed lamb is an excellent alternative, known as “land salmon.”

HIGH NUTRITIONAL QUALITY: Free-range lamb meat provides all the essential amino acids that humans need, providing high-quality proteins. In addition, it is rich in iron, zinc, vitamin B12 and others from group B.

IMPROVE MOOD: Its content of L-tryptophan, a precursor of serotonin, contributes to balanced mood, promotes cognitive function and improves sleep quality.

PROMOTES CELLULAR ENERGY: Thanks to its high content of L-carnitine, it facilitates the transport of fatty acids to the mitochondria, improving energy production and optimizing the use of omega 3 in cells.

ANTI-INFLAMMATORY AND BENEFICIAL FOR THE HEART AND SPORTS: Lamb contains more taurine than beef, almost doubling the minimum daily recommendation. With more than 3,500 mg of taurine per 100 g of lamb, its consumption helps reduce cardiovascular problems and improves sports performance.

PROMOTES MUSCLE GROWTH AND COLLAGEN SYNTHESIS: Its contribution of threonine, an essential amino acid that the body does not produce in sufficient quantity, promotes muscle development, the synthesis of digestive enzymes, immune system proteins and collagen.

References

Ripps H, Shen W. Review: taurine: a “very essential” amino acid. Mol Vis. 2012;18:2673-86. Epub 2012 Nov 12. PMID: 23170060; PMCID: PMC3501277. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3501277/

Dunning, K. and Robker, R. (2012). Promoting lipid utilization with l-carnitine to improve oocyte quality. Animal Reproduction Science, 134(1-2), 69-75. doi:10.1016/j.anireprosci.2012.08.013 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0378432012002436

Nutritional Info: Salsify, (vegetable oyster), raw. (2018). SkipThePie.org. Retrieved March 2, 2018, at ter-raw/?weight=100#minerals

Raloff, Janet. «Prescription Strength Chocolate, Revisited». ScienceNews. N. p., 2014., Food For Thought Nutrition. Prescription Strength Chocolate, Revisited by Janet Raloff, February 23, 2006 https://www.sciencenews.org/blog/food-thought/prescription-strength-chocolate-revisited

Mao, T.K. et al. «Modulation Of TNF-Ś Secretion In Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells By Cocoa Flavanols And Procyanidins». Developmental Immunology 9.3 (2002): 135-141. org/10.1080/1044667031000137601

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.