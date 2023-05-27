boom Italy. The “Money League” strikes again. Waiting to win something on the pitch between Inter, Roma and Fiorentina, it’s already a resounding success for the company budgets. Our seven teams have so far collected around 383 million in UEFA prizes: a necessarily approximate figure – because the market pool will only be precisely defined in the coming months – but nonetheless very respectable. The comparison with the ’21-22 season gives an idea of ​​the improvement: last year we had “just” 274 million. An increase of 110 million: +40 percent. And that’s not all: it would be over 400 million in total by winning in Istanbul, Budapest and Prague. Not bad, but…