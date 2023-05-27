We are at + 40% compared to 2021-22, 383 for the seven participants. And by winning the finals, you get to 400 million
boom Italy. The “Money League” strikes again. Waiting to win something on the pitch between Inter, Roma and Fiorentina, it’s already a resounding success for the company budgets. Our seven teams have so far collected around 383 million in UEFA prizes: a necessarily approximate figure – because the market pool will only be precisely defined in the coming months – but nonetheless very respectable. The comparison with the ’21-22 season gives an idea of the improvement: last year we had “just” 274 million. An increase of 110 million: +40 percent. And that’s not all: it would be over 400 million in total by winning in Istanbul, Budapest and Prague. Not bad, but…
